FC Tulsa taking over limited-time shop at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Starting March 2, FC Tulsa will take over the Limited Time Only Market (LTO | MKT) at Mother Road Market in Tulsa.

For an entire month, until April 2, club fans can visit the shop for t-shirts, hats, scarves, and more. The new 2023 jerseys will also be sold at the market when they are released.

FC Tulsa President Sam Doerr said it was an easy decision to take over the LTO when the opportunity came up. When visiting the shop, you can leave with a free sticker or magnet, and you do not need to make a purchase to get one.

FC Tulsa players will also meet with fans, take pictures and sign autographs while the team is at the LTO.

"It's really exciting. I'm really excited," Sarah Crenshaw, FC Tulsa Merchandise Manager, said. "We have some players with some great personalities that really just want to get out in front of the community, and we're going to have them out here about once a week."

Mother Road Market will play the first matches of the season on the market's outdoor patio projector.

"So we're going to have a couple of watch parties," Crenshaw said. "Have the fans come out for our first couple of matches of the season. Just have the games going on. Have some fun chats with different people. Get to know some people in the community."

During those matches, the team will play Miami FC on March 11 and Birmingham Legion FC on March 17.

LTO | MKT is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

