FBI search in Broken Arrow connected to 2019 murder

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Wednesday morning, FBI agents were in Broken Arrow conducting a search related to a 2019 murder. Alex Ray Scott plead guilty to the murder of Robin Skocdople.

Scott entered into a plea agreement -- part of which requires him to assist law enforcement in finding the remains of Skocdople.

Scott admitted to beating Skocdople with a hammer until he died. After the murder, Scott admitted to dismembering Skocdople's body and dumping parts of it around Broken Arrow.

Shortly after the incident, Skocdople's arm was found in a creek. Scott admitted to putting his head in a wooded area. Wednesday morning, FBI agents searched a wooded area in Broken Arrow.

2 News Oklahoma spoke exclusively to Clinton Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

"Scott plead guilty on June 8. He will probably be sentenced in the next 90–150 days. Once a pre-sentence report is produced by a probation office," Johnson said.

In the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a sentence of 45 years.

"The court does not have to accept that sentence. If the court does not accept the plea agreement, the plea would be withdrawn, and we would proceed to trial," Johnson said.

The victim lived in a house in Broken Arrow. 2 News Oklahoma sent a crew there. A woman came out and said she did not want to speak with us.

After Skocdople's death, Scott went to New York City and turned himself in to the NYC police, admitting to another murder. Charges are pending in the New York case.

"If the court accepts his plea of guilty in our sentence, that he is being transported back to New York to answer for those crimes," Johnson said.

Johnson tells us the search for Skocdople's remains will continue even after Scott is sentenced.

