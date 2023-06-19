Father killed in Sunday morning storm 'was a great family man'

OILTON, Okla. — At least one family is in mourning following hurricane-force winds that tore through Creek County overnight. It is the only fatality known to have occurred in Sunday morning's storm in northeastern Oklahoma.

"The town looks like a disaster hit it," Oilton resident Wesley Gann said. You have all these big trees in the road. You can't drive through them."

"I had trees falling on my house and on my car," Darrell Smith added.

The damage replaces what should have been a lively Father's Day for so many in Green Country.

The storm caused one death for the small city of Oilton.

"That's going to take a heavy toll on the town," Oilton Police Chief Michael Kissler said of the death of one man whose name his immediate family requested not be released yet.

Chief Kissler said three trees fell atop a mobile home on 6th Street early Sunday morning, killing the father of two.

The chief said the man's pregnant wife and kids were later released from a Tulsa hospital.

"I'm sure that there's a lot of prayers going out to the family and the friends of the person that lost his life last night," Chief Kissler said.

"Everybody knew them. I mean, they're good people," said Smith, who is also the man's great-uncle.

"He was a good family man. He would help the kids. He even helped other kids and everything. He was right there, you know."

Kissler said his town could be without electricity for a week or more.

All men we spoke with said Oilton needs help, and needs faith.

"I believe they need water. They need food, things such as that," Gann said of his neighbors.

"Anything can happen," Smith said. "Just be thankful for your family and what you've got."

The police chief said any material donations are welcome at their police station at 101 W Main Street, the Oilton Fire station, and at the Oilton Senior Center at 301 South A Avenue.

