Farmers cautious of weather, cold temps could impact plants

PORTER, Okla. — Meteorologists are predicting a strong cold front will barrel through eastern Oklahoma early Tuesday.
Kent Livesay, owner and farmer of Livesay Orchard in Porter, Okla., said he's not too worried about the weather impacting his peaches.
"We should be fine as long as it doesn't get into the 20s," Livesay said.
Still, Livesay said he and other farmers would be watching the weather closely.
The town of Porter is located in Wagoner County, and it's known as the peach capital of Oklahoma. With more than a hundred acres, Livesay has the largest orchard in the state.
