Fans flock to Tulsa area to experience 'unique' LIV tournament

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For many folks, the LIV Golf tournament is something they've never experienced before.

Many visitors to Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow said the tournament is unique. "I really enjoy it. It's like a giant party basically," said Ron Fouler, an attendee from Kansas City.

A party is a good way to describe it. It's still golf - but louder.

Most attendees in the Tulsa area say they've never been to a LIV tournament.

" It's a little bit more relaxed," said Cleanne Loveson, from Dallas. "It's kind of fun."

Liv Golf tournaments started in 2022, so it's fairly new to most people. Music while golf is going on is a first for many people.

"It's more laid back," Fouler said. "It's not as stuffy as PGA, if you want to call it that."

Mostly everyone are true golf fans experiencing something new in Green Country.

