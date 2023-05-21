Family-owned jewelry shop devastated after $350K worth of gold and cash stolen

TULSA, Okla. — The family who owns Carolina's Jewelry and Repair in east Tulsa said they’ve lost nearly all their life’s work after burglars made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods after a bizarre heist Thursday morning.

Pedro Arroyo said his parents have owned Carolina’s on 21st and Garnett for nearly 20 years and that they protected the store's and their customer's most valuable items through a solid cage and code-protected safe.

However, Arroyo says thieves managed to intricately cut through the roof before sawing through a wall and the concrete of their safe.

He said most items stolen were gold, cash, and treasured jewelry under repair – totaling a value of about $350 thousand.

“Since they knew exactly where to cut, our camera only shows dust. Like we have no idea if it was three (or) four people. It really honestly feels like I’m talking about a movie, not something that happened here in my place of work.”

Arroyo told 2 News that insurance companies had denied them coverage in the past without extremely high premiums as a result of their location.

The family said they’ll now have to scale back much of their business.

Tulsa Police Department confirmed to 2 News it's investigating but hasn’t listed any leads.

If you have any info that might help in this case – you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-2677. Tippers can remain anonymous.

