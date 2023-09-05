Family, friends of killed Claremore woman speak out

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Heather Baker's relationship with her accused killer, Anthony Blue Thomasson, concerned her family and friends early on.

Ashley Baker, Heather's daughter, told 2 News Oklahoma that she did not want her mom seeing Thomasson.

"We had plead with her to get out of it; to leave him alone, to seek therapy, that he was not her soulmate, that there was better out there" said Ashley. "I believe she was trying to get out.”

Latrenna Huey, a friend of Baker's, told 2 News Oklahoma about a time she first noticed signs of physical abuse.

“I did ask her, I said what happened to your teeth" said Huey. "She was like, 'my boyfriend knocked them out. We had a bad fight.'"



Ashley Baker says she wants people to understand how domestic abuse can start out subtly and escalate.

“It starts out mental, then it goes to verbal, then it goes to physical," said Ashley. "One physical altercation turns into more, and then it eventually turns into this."

Huey says she wants everyone to remember Heather as a "loyal, caring, well-respected" person.

"Just, bubbly," said Huey. "I'm going to miss that laughter."

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, here is a list of resources:



