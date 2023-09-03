Claremore police investigate after woman found dead

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday night.

Officers said they found 44-year-old Heather Baker dead inside the house on South Moore Ave. After Baker didn't show up to work, police went to look for her.

CPD said they are investigating her death as a homicide and have developed a person of interest.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact CPD.

Officers said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

