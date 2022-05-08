Families supporting families who lost kids from substance abuse

TULSA, Okla — Families and mothers gathered Sunday afternoon to hold a tribute to those who lost children to substance abuse.

The founder of Families Supporting Families, Diane Searle, started this Mother's Day tribute in 2018 to help other mothers during this tough holiday.

Searle said when she started this group in 2018 they had five families, now they have one hundred and nine families that are part of the group.

Searle said it's sad to see the group grow and so far this year they've had rapid growth.

“This year the whole dynamic has changed with fentanyl being on our streets. Since December we have lost 22, we’ve added 22 people to our group just since December that’s the largest number we’ve ever added in any of the years we’ve been doing this", Searle said.

She said they had a total of seventy-four crosses with names out today.

During the event, they read a prayer, honored their loved ones by reading the names of those lost, and offered support to each other with hugs & conversations.

