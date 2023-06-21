Families forced to throw out food due to power outages

TULSA, Okla. — Many of our friends and neighbors are experiencing the loss of their groceries due to the power outages.

This is having a big impact on people living on 61st between Peoria and Riverside.

“We don't have any power. It's stressful, it's so stressful and it's making people angry and fussing at each other because of how hot and dry it is,” said south Tulsa resident, Debera Mayberry.

Mayberry says she is trying to keep a positive attitude, but like many residents near 61st and Riverside, she is still struggling without power and rotting food.

“The kids are hungry, and we got so many kids out here and people got grandkids and little kids eat a lot,” she says.

To salvage the food that they could, Mayberry says the complex got together for a barbecue earlier this week.

'We just taking the neighbors and our food and barbecuing and cooking it all out, feeding the children, making sure they got water and trying to find a store that's got ice,” said Mayberry.

Her neighbor, Shamorrow Miller says she is also struggling to feed her family during the power outage.

She showed us her refrigerator and the shelves are bare.

"Today was the day we went into the refrigerator, and we threw everything away, but it's affected us tremendously. We just out of food,” said Miller.

Because their apartment building at Savannah Landing still does not have power, the family is surviving on nonperishable food items like sandwiches and chips.

Thankfully, several churches and organizations have dropped off a few bags of groceries to supplement.

“It is really needed. It is really needed for a lot of these babies out here and I look out for them as best as a I can, but after a while, it's all gone,” said Miller.

The power outage is also affecting nearby stores.

Over at the Cashsaver grocery store, they are running on a generator. However, they aren’t able to sell perishable food items at this time until their power is fully restored.

'We are praying every day that it comes back on, but they're still saying Saturday,” said Mayberry.

