Fake 911 calls prompt police response at multiple Oklahoma schools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police called a 911 call about Will Rogers College Middle and High School on Thursday "bogus" after determining it was a false report.

Officers responded to a call about an active shooter at the school around 10 a.m., making a full sweep along with the Tulsa Public School Campus Police team. After investigation they confirmed the call was fake and no students were ever in any danger.

Tulsa Public Schools gave 2 News Oklahoma the following statement:

"Today, Rogers College Middle and High School experienced a fraudulent call made to the Tulsa Police Department that falsely reported a shooting at the school. The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public School Campus Police team responded immediately to the school, conducted a full sweep, and confirmed that this was a false report. At no time were any students in danger. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for responding so quickly and so thoroughly to keep our students safe. We will continue to support the Tulsa Police Department in any way that we can as they investigate this incident."

Stillwater police also reported a bogus active shooter call about Stillwater Junior High on Thursday.

“We take all threats of violence against our schools seriously," Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts. "I am very proud of the coordinated response from the Stillwater Police Department and our partnering agencies. We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any incidents that threaten the safety of our community."

Bartlesville police responded to a similar at Bartlesville High School.

The FBI released a statement Thursday afternoon saying agents are investigating the source of the hoax threats:

