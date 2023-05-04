Faith leaders, lawmakers to hold rally for Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The fight to stop Richard Glossip's execution isn't over despite being denied clemency again.

Thursday morning, lawmakers and faith leaders will rally at the capitol to fight for Glossip, who's set to be killed in just two weeks.

The group of supporters will gather to call on the governor and lawmakers to stop the execution of Glossip.

The group says state lawmakers could pass legislation that would enable Glossip to receive relief in the courts while the governor could issue a 60-day stay.

However, Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will follow the law — basically saying he won't issue another stay.

The rally comes on National Day of Prayer. Glossip supporters are calling on people across the nation to pray for the end of the death penalty in the United States.

Glossip is on death row for the conviction in a 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese. A man by the name of Justin Sneed claims Glossip paid him to kill Van Treese.



Previous coverage >>> Richard Glossip asks Supreme Court for stay of execution

Glossip has been given two trials, two clemency hearings, many stays of execution, and two independent reviews which found serious problems in the investigation and prosecution of his case, and he's been on death row for more than 20 years.

Last week, Glossip made what may be his final plea for clemency ahead of his tenth scheduled execution.

“I want the Van Treese family to know how terrible I feel for what they have gone through. What your family has gone through no family should ever have to endure. I must say again that I did not know about Justin Sneed's plan to commit any crime against Barry Van Treese, and I would've never thought of paying anybody to commit a crime," Glossip said. "I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had people stick their necks out because they believe this is the right thing to do."

The pardon and parole board was split on clemency, with two members voting no, another two voting yes, and one member abstaining due to a conflict of interest. The tie means Glossip's clemency was denied.

Since then, Glossip's attorneys have filed a stay of execution with the supreme court,and this week he's filed to have the clemency hearing voided due to not having five impartial members of the board voting.

For now, he's still scheduled to be executed on May 18, which is just two weeks away.

Thursday's rally is at 10:30 am at the capitol. 2 News Oklahoma's Amanda Slee will be there to bring you the latest on-air and online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --