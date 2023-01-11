FAA system outage leads to flight issues in Tulsa, nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — Airlines are working to get back on track with flights following an FAA system outage that lead to a nationwide pause on all domestic departures.

The pause lasted for a few hours Wednesday morning creating a headache for passengers. Some arrived at Tulsa International Airport with knowledge of the pause while others didn’t.

“I had no clue. I didn’t have the radio on in the car,” said Lesli Deichman-Langley, a Southwest passenger.

Travelers at Tulsa airport impacted

Deichman-Langley came to the airport Wednesday morning from Grove. After hours of driving, she arrived to learn the not-so-pleasant news.

“I stopped at the counter to get checked in and was told that there were these delays. I thought it's 8 o'clock in the morning. Early flights, it shouldn’t be a problem. So yeah, I was very surprised to hear that this morning,” said Deichman-Langley.

Even after being told to expect a long day of travel by a Southwest Airline employee, she still didn’t know what happened.

"Well that’s a little scary because I’m just one passenger. I can’t imagine what is happening across the country with these kinds of delays.”

Other passengers like Tasha Bintliff said they didn’t want to wait around to see what would happen.

“We decided that we were just going to get a rental car and drive to Louisiana," Bintliff said.

Bintliff said it seemed like the rental car companies were very busy and didn’t have many cars available, but she lucked out and hit the road for a 7-hour drive.

“We’ve waited long times in airports before and for us that’s not a lot of fun so we thought well if it's close enough that we can drive we're going to do that,” she said.

So as airlines work to get back on track, it is a good idea to check the status of your flight before you head to the airport.

