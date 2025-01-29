A judge has temporarily blocked President Trump’s recent birthright executive order after saying it was "unconstitutional."

President Trump’s order to end birthright has had a lot of people talking—and not just immigrants, but the Native American community as well.

President Trump questioned Native American birthright in the Constitution, with many tribal members are starting to take a stand- in person and on social media.

EXECUTIVE ORDER: President Trump questions Native American Birthright

Amendment 14 states "all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

President Trump's stance is that being born in the U.S. doesn’t automatically mean people are citizens—rather, they have to be subject to jurisdiction of the U.S.—meaning to be integrated fully into the country.

Trump argues Natives are not because they hold allegiance to their own tribal nations.

Jerrid Lee Miller is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Miller said he thinks this kind of rhetoric can damage native relations.

“These are just my absolute worst fears, is that it's going to be used to further break down our sovereignty, break down our individuality," he said. “President Trump is going after the 14th Amendment, and that that's a scary thing, because that is part of the Constitution.”

One of the content creators who has been speaking out about this executive order is Herschel Gorham.

He's an attorney who specializes in tribal law.

He said the U.S. government passed the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 to remove any suspicion of natives being citizens.

It reads: ""all non— citizen Indians born within the territorial limits of the United States, be and they are hereby, declared to be citizens of the United States."

While he is disheartened that the viewpoint does encourage the country to view the native population differently, he doesn't think the executive order will pass.

“I don't think it has any legs," he said. "I honestly feel like he's just doing some of these things to appease his support base, the people that voted for him. He's trying to show that he's doing the things that he said he was going to do.”

