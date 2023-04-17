Eufaula celebrates successful Major League Fishing tournament

EUFAULA, Okla. — Communities around Lake Eufaula capped a weekend of entertainment boosts while pumping millions into the local economy Sunday.

The weekend marked the first time the city of Eufaula has hosted a three-day Major League Fishing competition.

The Lake Eufaula tournament served as a qualifier for the MLF Bass Pro Tour Championship.

Organizers estimate the total economic impact for the Eufaula area at $2.5 million.

Despite the happiness from fans and anglers alike, Eufaula City Manager Jeb Jones tells 2 News that the city only had a few months to prepare for the tournament.

“But you can see that it’s been a very successful tournament," Jones said. "We’ve had a lot of good comments. People like the town. Eufaula’s a great place. It’s a small town. It’s got a good feel, a good charm, good food, good hospitality. And we’re just thrilled to be part of that.”

Tournament Director Kevin Hunt spoke on the special treatment received during his league's first experience in Eufaula.

"When we first got here, Eufaula absolutely rolled out the red carpet, which is amazing," Hunt said. "The way they did registration was cool, and then on Day One there were more people here from Eufaula taking care of the anglers than our staff."

Jones said the lake will host several more professional fishing tournaments in 2023, offering plenty of revenue to go toward future lake improvements such as a pavilion and new bathrooms.

