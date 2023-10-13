Epic Charter Schools founder facing new money laundering charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Founders of Epic Charter Schools are facing new charges of money laundering and presenting false claims to the state, bringing the total number of charges to 15.

Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris and Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock, were arrested and charged with a list of felonies in June 2022. Charges included racketeering, embezzlement of state funds, and obtaining money by false pretense.

Previous coverage >>> Epic Charter Schools founders arrested, facing several felony charges

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations told 2 News their investigation started in 2013 after a dual enrollment complaint from the State Department of Education.

A second request for an investigation came in 2019 in regard to accusations of misappropriation of state funds obligated to Epic Blended Learning Centers.

When the trio was arrested in 2022, Epic Charter Schools released this statement saying it had cut ties with the men.

Four additional charges we filed on Oct. 4. They face new charges including

computer fraud, presenting false claims to the state, acquiring unlawful proceeds and money laundering.

These additional charges were added for crimes allegedly taking place from June 2019 to February 2023.

The co-founder's charges now total 15 counts.

The men were set for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23, but were recently granted permission for it to be moved back until Jan. 22.

