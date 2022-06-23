Epic Charter Schools founders arrested, facing several felony charges

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of the founders and former CFO of Epic Charter Schools on Thursday.

OSBI took founders Ben Harris and David Chaney and former CFO Josh Brock into custody around 10 a.m. All three men are facing the following charges:

Racketeering

Embezzlement of State Funds

Obtaining Money by False Pretense

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act

Submitting False Documents to the State

Unlawful Proceeds

OSBI says their investigation began in 2013 after a dual enrollment complaint from the State Department of Education. A second request for an investigation came in 2019 in regards to accusations of misappropriation of state funds obligated to Epic Blended Learning Centers.

The virtual school district has already been the target of state investigation due to the recent misuse of state funds.

“This has been a very complex and arduous investigation with many roadblocks causing delays in getting to the truth,” said Ricky Adams, OSBI Director. “Harris, Chaney and Brock came up with a ‘get rich quick scheme’ that lined their pockets with tax dollars that were to be spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students. The OSBI criminal investigation unraveled the intricate scheme layer by layer, in spite of a lack of cooperation, legal obstacles and delay tactics.”

OSBI says their investigators found a complicated criminal enterprise that involved among other things: co-mingling of funds, excessive and unnecessary management fees, the use of Oklahoma tax dollars in California, political influence, concealment of profits, submission of false invoices, and the illegal use of employees. The "scheme" cost the state of Oklahoma in excess of $22 million.

“We are grateful for the assistance of State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd and multiple independent private audit agencies that helped throughout the investigation. I also want to thank District Attorney David Prater for pursuing this case on behalf of Oklahoma students, their families and the taxpayers,” Adams.

Harris, Chaney and Brock have a $250,000 bond.

