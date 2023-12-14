Epic Charter School one of first in the nation to implement AI in classrooms

TULSA, Okla. — As the largest school system in the state, Tulsa Charter School is set to become one of the first in that nation to implement Artificial Intelligence in its education.

While not every teacher is on board with this addition to the virtually focused school, general high school teacher Melissa Hart said she is eager to work with the new technology.

"I think it’s just another way that shows that Epic is just being front of the line, trying to stay on the edge of technology and being efficient," said Hart. "Just giving our students all the possibilities."

The school's cloud-based learning hub 'PowerSchool' is adding AI agents to all of its software. Epic uses PowerSchool's suite and is a part of their early adopter program, making them one of the first schools in the nation to use PowerSchool Connected Intelligence.

Beth Wehling, Executive Director of Education Technology, said there is no plan to bring AI before the students of Epic. They plan to invest in making teacher's lives easier.

"We want to support teachers to take more things off of teachers’ plates, so teachers can interact more with students," said Wehling.

A change for teachers will come in January when AI will help them create lesson plans and quizzes for each student. With a huge focus on making school individual for each student, finding a way to still meet that goal but make it simpler for teachers is appealing to Hart.

"You’re very finite in getting specifically exactly where they need help," said Hart. "And if it’s building quizzes, I don’t have to build a quiz myself or go hunt for a quiz, it’s exactly what they need on that standard."

While Epic's primary focus is individualized learning to meet students where they are. For 11th grader Ranae Collins, adding AI in some capacity to classroom work feels like a natural next step for the school.

"The whole purpose of this building specifically is to help the students," said Collins. "I think AI is a great add-on to you know, pushing us and getting our work done."

Collins said the more help and support teachers receive, it will only better the students in the school.

