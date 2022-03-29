End of Public Health Emergency could impact SoonerCare members

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is asking all SoonerCare members to update their contact information and documentation as they say they're preparing for the end of the federal Public Health Emergency.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the SoonerCare program, using state resources wisely, and ensuring individuals who remain eligible stay enrolled,” said OHCA CEO and State Secretary of Health and Mental Health, Kevin Corbett. “As part of OHCA’s efforts to ensure as many people as possible maintain a source of coverage, whether through Medicaid or the ACA Marketplace, the agency is implementing a multi-pronged communications approach to ensure members are aware of the steps they need to take to maintain coverage when the PHE ends.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services temporarily waived some Medicaid eligibility requirements in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to stop people from losing their health coverage.

When Federal Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announces the end date of the emergency, all states including Oklahoma will be required to review Medicaid eligibility, and to disenroll members who no longer meet federal eligibility requirements. OHCA says it estimates about 200,000 currently enrolled members could be affected.

States are given a 60-day notice if the emergency is ending and Oklahoma did not receive that notice in February, meaning members won't lose their benefits in April.

Members should make sure their contact information and documentation are updated by logging in to mysoonercare.org or by calling the SoonerCare helpline at 1-800-987-7767. They should also be sure to immediately respond to requests for information if they've received a letter from OHCA.

