EMSA offers safety advice ahead of Independence Day celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — It’s no secret Oklahomans can get rebellious when it comes to fireworks. Some don’t shy away from sharing their plans.

“At our house we have a Black Cat war where we just throw them at each other,” said Micah Fry, who lives outside of Collinsville. “That’s my favorite part.”

His dad added that it’s not very safe, but the Fry family wouldn’t be the first in Oklahoma to bend the fireworks rules. Unfortunately, the risk of fireworks injury is real. Last year, 11 people died as a result of a fireworks-related accident, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Adam Paluka with EMSA says three words to remember are space, protection and patience.

Keep bystanders at least 10 feet from the fireworks and mark the space with chalk or paint. Keep a bucket of water handy. Wear safety goggles. And most importantly, once lit, don’t move the fireworks.

“That’s usually when injuries happen,” said Paluka. “Someone is not taking that live fuse seriously or goes, ‘oh, is something wrong’ or ‘why isn’t this going off’ and then it goes off in their hand.”



Emily Guines with TNT Fireworks in Sapulpa says a lot can be avoided by reading the box.

“Definitely have adult supervision and read the instructions on the packaging as you get them,” said Guines.

Guines grew up working at TNT. She says the store has been as busy as any year and that business was positively impacted by the recent storm.

“Most people came by on days they didn’t have power and it helped them get out of the house,” she said.

Fireworks are an Independence Day tradition. But with 10,200 Americans treated in emergency rooms last year (CPSC), it’s an important reminder that a live fuse should be taken seriously. And while some people view sparklers less harmful or “for the kids,” half the reported injuries last year involved sparklers.

