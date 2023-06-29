LIST: Where to watch fireworks and where to shoot off your own

TULSA, Okla. — Independence Day is around the corner, and Green Country is gearing up for a big celebration.

2 News compiled a list of events going on around northeast Oklahoma to celebrate the 4th of July.

We also included a list of nearby cities that allow fireworks and those that don't.

BARTLESVILLE



Copan Lakeside Fireworks: On July 1, the City of Bartlesville will light up the night sky over Copan Lake starting at 9:45 p.m.



BROKEN ARROW



BA is celebrating Independence Day over the weekend on July 1 with its annual block party. Starting at 6 p.m., a plethora of food trucks, vendors, and live music will be available. A fireworks show will end the night around 10 p.m.

CHEROKEE COUNTY



Cherokee Nation show: This show will start at 6 p.m. at the One Fire Field on July 1.

Sequoyah State Park: This show will start at dusk at the park's lodge on July 1.

This show will start at dusk at the park's lodge on July 1. Lake Tenkiller: This show will start at dusk at the Tenkiller Dam on July 4.

CLAREMORE



Independence Day Spectacular: Claremore is celebrating the 4th on July 1, starting at 6:30 p.m at Claremore Lake. A flag-raising ceremony will kick off the night, and music will begin at 6:45 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.



GRAND LAKE



2023 Cliff Elliott Memorial Grand Lake Fireworks celebration: Near the Pensacola Dam on the southern end of the lake, the annual Disney, Ok firework show takes place July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The Duck Creek Fireworks and Air Show: Held annually on the 4th of July, this show is large and includes lake viewing plus a flyover by F-16 and War Birds planes. The planes will be flying around the lake throughout the day, with the firework show kicking off at 9:30 p.m.

JENKS



Boomfest: The Oklahoma Aquarium will hold its annual fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m. Festivities will also be held starting at 6 p.m., including activities inside the aquarium and live music.



OKMULGEE



3rd Annual City of Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza: At the Okmulgee Municipal Park by the YMCA, food trucks and water slides will be available starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.



PAWHUSKA



Patriotic Party on the Prairie: It will be on July 4th, and it kicks off at 4 p.m. It will be held in our historic downtown. Ree will have bands, food and vendors, and more. Fireworks will kick off around dusk. It's encouraged to bring a chair! Also, that day at 3 p.m. The Constantine Theater will host Wade Tower, The Chairman, and the King.



SAPULPA



Let Freedom Fly: On July 1 at 6 p.m., a celebration will kick off at D-Luxe Properties Park. Live music, giveaways, and games will all be available before the drone show at 9:45 p.m. This is a sensory-friendly 'firework' option.



TULSA:



Freedom Fest: In what's touted as the largest fireworks show in Tulsa, Freedom Fest is always sure to sparkle. The festival starts at 6 p.m. on July 4 with a variety of activities and events, including the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, kids zones, inflatables, food trucks and beer. The actual fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will shoot off from the 21st Street Bridge across Riverside.

Dillers Fireworks Extravaganza: After the Drillers take on the Wichita Wind Surge, a fireworks extravaganza is planned for those in attendance. The Drillers will be sporting their patriotic red, white, and blue jerseys for the game. For the first half hour after gates open for the game, beer will be on sale.

If you want to set off fireworks at home, here is where it is legal with and without a permit and where it's prohibited. Always check with your local government to ensure you are correctly following the law.

ILLEGAL



Tulsa

Owasso

Sand Springs

Bartlesville

LEGAL WITH A PERMIT



Broken Arrow

Claremore

Catoosa

Bixby

Sapulpa

Tahlequah

Jenks

Okmulgee

Ponca City

LEGAL WITHOUT A PERMIT ONLY BETWEEN 9 A.M. AND 11 P.M. ON JULY 4TH



Muskogee

