EMSA gearing up for Tulsa area winter weather

TULSA, Okla — EMSA is preparing Tuesday for the upcoming winter weather event in the Tulsa area.

The agency says it has the necessary supplies — ice melt, shoe cleats, outerwear — for its crews to utilize this week as they respond to weather-related calls.

EMSA has also reserved hotel rooms close to its operations headquarters to ensure road conditions have a minimal effect on staff.

One thing to consider is that response times may be delayed due to hazardous road conditions.

EMSA is asking everyone to only use 911 for medical emergencies.

Medics are not able to administer COVID tests, and do not have them on board the trucks.

If you need a test, EMSA encourages everyone to visit a proper testing site.

If possible, EMSA is asking everyone to stay off the road during the winter storm unless travel is necessary.

Please remember to pull over to the shoulder if you are involved in an accident so that emergency vehicles can get by.

The following tips from EMSA will help people working/staying outside in the cold to stay warm:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately. Wear at least three layers of clothing: an outer layer to break the wind and allow some ventilation (like gortex or nylon); a middle layer of wool, down, or synthetic pile to absorb sweat and retain insulating properties when wet; and an inner layer of cotton or synthetic weave to allow ventilation and escape of perspiration.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered (up to 40% of your body heat can be lost when your head is exposed). Fingers and hands lose their dexterity at temperatures below 59°F. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Avoid wearing dirty or greasy clothing because they have poor insulating properties and will allow you to get cold faster than clean clothing.

