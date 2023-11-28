Emergency detainment orders creates path for homeless temporary housing

TULSA, Okla. — The goal to get more Tulsans off the streets and into housing is improving. A new initiative by the city and the Tulsa Day Center is getting those Tulsans who've been emergency detained into emergency temporary housing once they get out of custody.

There's an Oklahoma statute that states if a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others, an officer or social worker can put them in custody so they can get mental health treatment. Instead of returning to the streets when the detainment is over, those people could now go to emergency temporary housing.

Marisela King experiences it every day.

"Affordable housing just isn't enough," King said. "There's lots of evictions and not enough housing in case one apartment complex isn't doable enough and fair enough to live in."

Mack Holtam's listening loud and clear. He's the executive director of the Tulsa Day Center. He says the city approached him asking for ways to help Tulsa's downtown homeless problem.

"We came up with a proposal to share with them to be able to form an outreach program led by the Day Center," he said

Tulsa police, Tulsa Housing Authority, Family and Children's Services, and others will play a role. The proposal focuses on homeless people experiencing a mental health crisis or whose mental health is deteriorating.

If needed, a police officer or social worker will issue an emergency order of detention – which would put those folks in custody for up to five days and get them medical attention. When it's over, Holtam says they can stay temporarily in a hotel while maintaining close contact with a case worker.

"We've already had a pilot client or two. We're working with two individuals that we helped get into a hospital, and them from discharged, we're currently working with them at the hotel to get them permanently re-housed," he said.

The ultimate goal is to get them into permanent housing - which the Day Center, Tulsa Housing Authority, and others will focus on next. 2 News called the Tulsa Housing Authority, and they said they'll provide section eight vouchers to make it happen.

King and Holtam agree more housing is the answer.

"For all the families and everyone out here in Oklahoma, we can do a lot better," she said.

Holtam said the city of Tulsa is waiting on opioid grant money upwards of $3 million to fund the two-year pilot program.

