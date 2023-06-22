Electric crews going on day 5 of power restoration in Green County

TULSA, Okla. — Electrical crews are busy going on day four, and for local crews, day five, as they fix power lines for PSO customers all over Green Country. Their hard work is paying off as the lights continue to come back on.

PSO's latest update shows nearly 63,000 Green Country customers are still without power.

Tulsans are getting familiar with the sounds of electrical trucks. Crews are working night and day, replacing power poles and hanging power lines across power lines. Some of those powerlines made their way into people's backyards.

Dave Walker, of Tulsa, lives near LaFortune Park, where crews have been focused on repairing multiple power lines all week.

"It's hot. It's starting to wear on the patience a little bit," Walker said.

Walker is going on five days without power since downed power lines fed into his house.

Knowing he's far from the only one dealing with debris and a loss of power, he's choosing to continue cleaning up since it's better than sitting in a hot house.

"You see all the people working real hard. Everybody else is in the same barrel. You have to keep reminding yourself, it's not personal," Walker said.

PSO staff says most Tulsans should have their power back by Saturday, but power is being restored by the minute.

PSO Spokesperson Wayne Green says last weekend's wind storm is comparable to the ice storm of 2007, but the wind storm caused more damage.

"We had 90-mile-per-hour winds taking out 40-foot foot oak trees, Green said. "That's a level of damage to the electric grid that it just takes a little while to build back from."

PSO says they're getting reports of scammers calling customers and asking them for money to turn their power on. They encourage Tulsans to hang up if they get a call like that and report it.

