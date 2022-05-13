Eastbound lanes of Highway 412 closed due to crash

TULSA, Okla. — A highway sign fell on a construction truck and now traffic on a major roadway is now at a standstill, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says.
Officials say that the construction truck hit an overhead highway sign hit an overhead sign on Highway 412 near the 49th West Ave. exit.
All eastbound lanes are closed at this time. ODOT is recommending drivers to avoid the area, if at all possible.
CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.
