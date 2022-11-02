Early voting for midterm elections kicks off today

TULSA, Okla. — With the general election coming up next week, voters can skip the long Election Day lines by voting early.

In the state of Oklahoma, there are nearly 2.3 million registered voters for this year's elections. That's actually risen by 77,000 people since January.

With that many people, you might want to consider early voting to avoid any Election Day madness.

Early voting starts today and runs through Saturday. Polls will be open from:

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Thursday and Friday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

Casting your ballot ahead of Election Day works a little differently. In each county, there are only one or two places to vote so don't go to the location on your voter card.

For example:

In Mayes, Muskogee, Washington, and Okmulgee Counties, you will go to the County's Election Board to place your vote.

For those in Osage County, your early voting places will be the County Fairgrounds and First Baptist Church in Skiatook.

In Tulsa County, head either to the Election Board or Hardesty Regional Library.

If you plan to head out to these locations, make sure you grab your unexpired government ID or voter registration card to be able to vote.

