Early voting for Improve Our Tulsa begins

TULSA, Okla. — The next special election is Aug. 8, but those who want to get their vote in early can start Thursday morning.

For Tulsa residents, the focus will be on the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa package.

The Tulsa County Election Board office opens up at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for early voting, but it's important to know this election isn't for the entire county.



Previous coverage >>> City begins Improve Our Tulsa campaign ahead of Aug. 8 election

On Facebook, the election board notes that voters in Tulsa and Owasso will be the ones heading to the polls for the Aug. 8 special election.

In Tulsa, voters will decide the fate of the Improve Our Tulsa funding package, which will fund a range of things from infrastructure to city fleet and city facilities, among others.

In Owasso, voters there will be asked to renew the 55 hundredth of one-cent tax and restrict the funding to be used for street improvements, adjoining infrastructure, right-of-way, sidewalks, and trails.



Previous coverage >>> Owasso to decide expansion work's tax funding in August election

For those who want to cast their vote early, you can do so at the Tulsa County Election Board Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To vote, make sure you have your current unexpired government ID or your voter registration card.

