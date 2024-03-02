DVIS breaks ground on animal kennel expansion

TULSA, Okla. — Many shelters around the city are finding ways to accommodate more animals, as a way to better serve those in need. Domestic Violence Intervention Services is one of those, breaking ground on their animal kennel expansion this week.

DVIS tells us some survivors will turn away support and shelter if where they're going doesn't have room for their animals. They are adding 350 square feet to make room for more clients with pets who need their services.

"Over time, it became more and more apparent the importance of animals and pets in survivor’s lives," said Laurel Williamson, Communications Manager for DVIS. "Having to turn people away because they wanted to bring their beloved pet with them was akin to expecting them to not wanting to bring their children."

Tracy Alburty is a survivor of domestic violence, and her cat Bubba is the joy of her life. She said she would have gotten support sooner, if there had been somewhere for both of them to go.

"I tried to come into the shelter in December of 2022, they did not have room for me or my cat," said Alburty. "I tried other resources, but there wasn't anything available that housed cats or dogs that allowed you to bring your emotional support animal."

Alburty and Bubba were welcomed into DVIS's shelter eight months later, and she said it's been life changing to have him with her as a constant support.

"My cat is a reason I wake up every day," said Alburty. "I don’t have kids in the house, it was just my husband and I at the time and I needed something to focus on, and so he gave me just a sense of joy and responsibility."

The goal behind this project is to make DVIS more accessible for those like Alburty, who need to leave an unhealthy situation, but have a furry friend that they can't leave behind.

"I think it's huge, if you look at any of the people maybe on the street in Tulsa even if they're homeless, they tend of have animals," said Alburty. "You just feed off of each others good energy and help each other through the day and Bubba definitely does that for me."

DVIS only had room for about two dogs in their kennel, and is using a small closet like room for their cats for the time being. The upgraded kennel will be a temperature controlled, ventilated space with drains for easy clean ups.

"Having a pet companion sometimes might be the only consistent source of love and affection that that person gets," said Williamson. "So to expect them to be okay being separated from that being is very very hard, and more and more shelters are opening their doors to pets as well for that reason."

Contractors at the site told us they plan to pour concrete on Monday. The project is expected to be complete in about three months.

