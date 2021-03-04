Driver crashes truck into west Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed a truck into 56-year-old Doug Daniels's home and came face-to-face with the homeowner before darting from police.

"I finished painting and just sat back in my chair and reclined back when it sounded like an explosion," Daniels said. "Man, it was a shock. I know that."

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said the driver crashed into Daniels's home after refusing to pull over for officers trying to stop the truck for speeding.

Once he jolted out of his chair, Daniels told 2 works for you his first thought was to run but admits he froze in place, instead.

"I didn't know what to do," he said.

Long enough for the driver of the white For F-150 to confront him.

"He pushed me up against the cabinet and I said, ‘Don’t hurt me. The front door is right there.' And that's what he went for. That’s what he was doing," Daniels said.

Just as soon as the driver burst in, he darted out and away from pursuing officers.

But Daniels can’t escape the trail of destruction the driver left behind.

"This is all I have left in the world," he said.

Daniels said 10 years of bad luck lingers with him like his own shadow. A leukemia diagnosis, a broken back, two break-ins at his west Tulsa house, and now, his kitchen and laundry room demolished.

"I... I've taken a lot, but you know, it's just life," Daniels said.

He leans against the wall for support, but Daniels is still standing — this time thanks to a little luck on his side.

His family recently pitched in to help remodel his kitchen. It normally seconds as his painting studio, but he moved his canvas and paint brushes to the front of the house since construction began.

“That’s where I would’ve been painting this morning and he would’ve…well he would’ve killed me, probably," Daniels said. "That's just amazing what blessings you do get when bad things happen."

