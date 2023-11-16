Dream Center's 'Friendsgiving' proves needs are being served in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center's West Tulsa campus has only been open for a few months, yet needs are being met in the area known as South Haven. Many people say the location has been underserved for years.

Kara Farrow and her two kids, Thee and Theo, are big Dream Center fans. She gets groceries there every Thursday. Thee and Theo utilize the after-school program, and the staff even helped her furnish her home.

"Instead of just barely surviving, sometimes our means are not quite enough. It helps me supplement and get my kids fed," Farrow said.

She and 300 others are being fed all the Thanksgiving fixings - at the West Tulsa Dream Center's first Friendsgiving on Thursday.

Those numbers are keeping volunteers like Mimi Martinez super busy. The Dream Center is near and dear to her heart, having gone to the north Tulsa campus growing up. Now, as an adult, she sees the needs it's serving in West Tulsa and beyond.

"People were very grateful," Martinez said. "They were coming up to us saying, thank you for being here, and we don't get this kind of attention in west Tulsa. The fact they're here and doing stuff for the community is very wholesome."

The second Dream Center campus - in an area known as South Haven - has only been open a couple of months. Dream Center Executive Director Tim Newton says it's impacted families by having an after-school program, giveaways, and sports leagues.

Newton says they're currently in talks to purchase the land across the street from their west Tulsa campus to be used as soccer and baseball fields so kids involved in sports leagues don't need to be bussed to their north Tulsa location.

Newton's ultimate goal is to have a Dream Center in Tulsa's four corners and the suburbs. It's all so folks like Kara, Thee, and Theo can continue making their dreams easier to achieve.

A free medical clinic will be opening next year at the west Tulsa campus.

Newton says there are no requirements to go to the Dream Center. Just show up.

