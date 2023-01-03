Dozens of dogs sent out of state after Mayes County puppy mill rescue

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens of dogs are headed to animal shelters across the country after the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) rescued them from a puppy mill situation in Mayes County.

HST rescued 60 full-breed huskies and Basset hound mixes found living in poor conditions with little to no medical care. Mayes County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a rural home on other drug-related charges when they found the animals in desperate need of care.

The Humane Society of Tulsa is trained and equipped for these types of rescues.

“We are uniquely equipped to handle those situations, both as an organization and individually,” said Rachel Ward, Adoption Center Manager for the Humane Society of Tulsa. “But it’s not something we ever want to get the call for, that’s for sure.”

The rescue took place in November but the shelter had to wait for the legal go-ahead before placing the pets for adoption. Many have been adopted since late December. Now, thanks to other organizations, many others will be transported to help clear the shelter here.

About a third of the rescues will remain in Tulsa. Many of them were pregnant mothers who have since had their babies. Those puppies and the mothers will be available for adoption soon.

HST reminds the public that it is up to the community to report any suspected puppy mills to local authorities and to consider adopting animals through a reputable organization, rather than buying from a breeder.

