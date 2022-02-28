Dozens attend prayer vigil supporting Ukraine in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of people came together in downtown Tulsa for a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

Boston Avenue United Methodist Church held a prayer vigil and rally Sunday night.

The group held signs, sang songs, listened to speakers, and prayed.

"We want peace and we don't want to forget our Ukrainian brothers and sisters," said Crystal LaGrone, the organizer of the event.

Crystal LaGrone is a member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. She has connections with people whose family members are still living in the country under attack.

"It's been quite harrowing to see in real time through social media and news coverage, one nation invading another nation in 2022," said LaGrone.

She said it was important to get the dozens of people together Sunday night to show support, but also to provide a space where Tulsans could express their concerns.

"I know a lot of people are feeling some anxiety around that, and I think it's important for us whether you pray or not to come together and show that love and send that goodness back into the world," said LaGrone.

The vigil was held in front of the Unity Statue at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

The church's senior pastor Reverend David Wiggs spoke at the vigil.

"We seem remote here in Tulsa, but that just brought it home, brought it close," said Reverend Wiggs.

He said when LaGrone expressed interest in the prayer vigil, he knew it was the right thing to do, as Ukraine deals with an attack on their sovereignty.

"To be able to come together as people feel hopelessness and helplessness in the face of such aggression, it empowers people to feel like they're a part of the solution rather than a part of the problem," said Reverend Wiggs.

LaGrone said her friends with connections to Ukraine said there were 3 things we could do here in the states.

First, let people know that Ukraine is here.

Second, donate to charities that are helping their cause.

Third, call our lawmakers to see what they can do during this crisis in the eastern European country.

