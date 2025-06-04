DOUBLE BLESSING: 'The Ridge' opens to support abuse survivors in Sand Springs

The Ridge, a new transitional living facility for victims of domestic and sexual assault and human trafficking in Sand Springs, is now open and ready to help survivors start a new chapter in their lives.

Libbie LeClaire, the transition coordinator at the facility, is using this opportunity to help others by sharing her own experience.

“I know that wherever I go, whatever my purpose is, I will be so happy because I will be where God wants me to be,” LeClaire said.

LeClaire has always looked for ways to support those in need, drawing from her own experience with abuse in her family.

“Some of it is from personal hardships I’ve gone through, and I believe that God is providing healing through the things I’ve experienced,” she said.

After years of healing, LeClaire decided it was time to help others by working at The Ridge, a program connected with The Spring, which is a nonprofit that operates an emergency crisis center and provides resources for victims.

Emma Burch KJRH

The Ridge offers an 18-month transitional living program to help survivors get back on their feet.

Kendrick Nettleton, the community engagement manager at The Spring, gave 2 News an overview of the program.

“We have 12 cabins here that can house individuals or families, and we work with residents to build life skills, find employment or education, and get whatever they need to move into the next phase of their lives and thrive, to write a new chapter,” Nettleton said.

Emma KJRH

The program partners with residents to build essential life skills, provide access to education and employment, and help them process and heal from their trauma, something LeClaire is especially passionate about.

“I’m excited to work with them and help break down some of those walls of past trauma, to do that rewiring,” she said.

She added that the experience is just as healing for her as it is for the residents.

“I’m just here to help them, and I think they’re going to help me just as much. That makes my heart happy, for myself and for them. It’s a double blessing. You can’t beat that,” LeClaire said.

