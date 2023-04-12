Don Carlton Honda eager for change after homeless camp formed near business

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is in the midst of a homeless crisis and one midtown car dealership is dealing with the effects of it. The general manager of Don Carlton Honda claims some of the homeless people are getting violent, and he’s worried about his customers.

Sami Khalaf says he's sick and tired of looking at this homeless camp in front of his shop.

“Even the people are getting more violent," he told 2 News.

As general manager of Don Carlton Honda at 41st and Memorial, he’d prefer selling cars instead of dealing with people he claims try to get inside them.

"They've cut the lock to the gate, and they were trying to steal cars," he said. "We have trash cans outside. They leave everything on the ground and take what they want."

Most of all - he’s worried about his staff and customers, especially the ones that have to lock up in the evening.

Sami had recent video surveillance of a homeless person acting erratic near one of the dealership trucks from Sunday evening.

As 2 News was interviewing Sami on Wednesday, a photojournalist noticed smoke coming from under the bridge where the homeless camp was. The Tulsa Fire Department had to come and respond to the situation.

The city of Tulsa initiated a homelessness task force this year to look into the city-wide problem. Last month's meeting solidified that Tulsa needs more housing - of all types and price points. They urged if you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, call 988.

2 News reached out to Tulsa’s Housing Solutions, who are also on the task force. They say the homeless population are in camps because shelters are at capacity, and have no where else to go due to the housing crisis. They encourage anyone with a problem to submit an assistance request to their team.

