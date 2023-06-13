Watch Now
'Diversity, inclusiveness, that's me': Garth Brooks speaks on Bud Light backlash

TULSA, Okla. — Country music star Garth Brooks is standing by his statement after he said his new bar will serve Bud Light.

Brooks confirmed last week that he won't boycotting Bud Light at his new Nashville bar. There's been calls to boycott and other country stars with bars are not serving Bud Light after the beer's recent brand partnership with Tik Tok star Dylan Mulvaney.

"Inclusiveness is always going to be me," Brooks said in a Facebook Live on his page. "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming."

Without going into too much detail, Brooks said he is of the opinion it's more productive to be open-minded and accepting to all people.
"I understand that might not be other people's opinions, but that's okay, man," he said. "They have their opinions; they have their beliefs. I have mine."

Brooks also said that part of being a bar owner is keeping in stock drinks his customers will want. He said he expect Bud Light to be popular at his new bar.

