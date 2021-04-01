Discovery Lab to track rainfall with Tulsa community, NOAA project this spring

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Discovery Lab will be one of twenty sites selected by the National Information Science Education Network to participate in the "Citizen Science, Civics and Resilient Communities” project this spring.

This project is in partnership with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Discovery Lab will be focusing on the climate hazard, extreme precipitation, and remembering the devastating flooding the metro area faced in May 2019 as Tulsa heads into this year's rainy season.

On April 1st, families and students can go to the museum's website to download activity sheets and videos to make their own rain gauge. From April 18th to May 24th, people will also record their weekly rain amounts from their gauge and report it to a form, also on Discovery Lab's website.

Drawings and other incentives will be available to the students and families that participate and submit their data each week of the project.

At the end of the six-week project, science experts will compare the precipitation totals submitted for the city of Tulsa and those of the May 2019 floods.

Discovery Lab will host a virtual forum over Zoom with groups of students and other participants to review data. KJRH meteorologists Brandon Wholey and Anne Brown will help lead the discussion.

Students and others will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project, their findings, and what they can do in the future with disastrous rainfalls.

Discovery Lab has been igniting the curiosity of Tulsa's youth since 2007. Discovery Lab works to build community and inspire others through hands-on exploration, exhibits, programming, and play.

