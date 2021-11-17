Diocese of Tulsa to host prayer vigil on Julius Jones' scheduled execution date

TULSA, Okla. — The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma announced they will host a prayer vigil on the day Julius Jones is expected to be executed.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board have voted twice to recommend clemency for Jones. The final decision of whether or not to commute his death sentence is now in the hands of Governor Kevin Stitt.

As of right now, Jones is scheduled to be executed for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell on Thursday. His case has attracted local and national attention about his case.

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma says they will host a prayer vigil as "peaceful opposition" to the scheduled execution whether Stitt grants clemency to Jones or not. They say prayers will be offered for Paul Howell, Julius Jones, their families, and the correction officers taking part in the execution should it happen.

The vigil will begin at 3:00 p.m. near the front gate of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, where the sentence will be carried out. People of all faiths are welcome to participate in the vigil.

Other vigils throughout the state are planned for November 18. They include;



Oklahoma City – Holy Innocents’ Chapel, 6114 N.W. 63rd Street, at 3:00 p.m.

– Holy Innocents’ Chapel, 6114 N.W. 63rd Street, at 3:00 p.m. Stillwater – St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 711 North County Club Road, at 3:00 p.m.

