Decorating Veteran graves at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — Honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

American Legion Post 1 decorated Veteran graves in Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday ahead of Memorial Day.

The tradition of decorations for Veterans' graves started shortly after the Civil War and continues today.

It is a way of honoring those we have lost fighting for our freedoms.

Members of the American Legion walked the grounds at Oaklawn, placing American Flags near the graves of the fallen.

"So, we're teaching our little ones to remember and by putting a flag we're thanking them for their service," Irene Harper said. "What you'll see are the little ones will find the gravestone and they will talk about it. We'll teach them 'this is a soldier; this is what they did.' And then we will lay a flag, or post a flag at their grave, and salute them. Thanking them for what they did."

"What is important to not forget is remember, these people are just like your kid down the street," Gordon Folson said. "They wanted to have lives, too. They wanted to come home, have families, raise children, and have a happy life. But that was cut short. But they made possible all of the miracle which you see that is the United States of America."

On Memorial Day, the legion is holding an event at Memorial Park Cemetery, starting with a flyover by the Warbirds at 9:30 a.m.

After the events at Memorial Park Cemetery, the legion is hosting a cookout.

That begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

