Lanes re-open after deadly crash on southbound 169 at 106th Street North in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Southbound lanes of 169 are open again at 106th Street North in Owasso.
A deadly crash happened Wednesday morning. Emergency crews are on the scene. The southbound lanes were closed most of the morning.
Owasso police said a tire blew on an SUV while driving on the highway and it caused the driver to lose control, hit the median and rollover. The driver was ejected and was hit by another car on the highway.
Police identified the driver as Jose Garcia, 57, of Tulsa.
