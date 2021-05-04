Deadline to request absentee ballots for June TPS bond election approaches soon

TULSA, Okla. — Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot in the upcoming June 8 Tulsa Public Schools Special Bond election should apply now as the deadline is approaching soon.

Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter if they are eligible to vote in the upcoming TPS bond election. No excuse is needed to request or vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, June 1, by 5 p.m. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Poll or at the County Election Board office.

"With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned," says County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. "Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed ad that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted."

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Tulsa County Election Board office is located at 555 N. Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa.

