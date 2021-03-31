Davis Police Department: Searching for escaped inmate

DAVIS, Okla. — The Davis Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an escaped prison inmate from McAlester.

The suspect led officers on a high-speed pursuit, then fled on foot on River Bottom Road.

At this time, the suspect has not been apprehended at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts, contact the Davis Police Department immediately.

This is a developing story.

