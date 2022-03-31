David Ware Trial: Attorneys prepare ahead of jury selection Monday

TULSA, Okla. — The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one Tulsa police officer and injuring another is scheduled to start jury selection on Monday.

David Ware is the man charged in the Jun 29, 2020 shooting that left Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson dead and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in rehab for several months.

Ware is facing a First-Degree Murder charge along with a handful of others as body camera video from that day shows him pulling the trigger that shot the two officers.

Ware's attorney Kevin Adams says his client acted in self-defense.

Investigators say police pulled Ware over that morning for an expired tag and improper turn. They were going to tow his car and video shows them giving him multiple commands to get out before they use a taser and pepper spray on him — ultimately ending in the shooting.

"David Ware was defending his life," Adams says. "He was not remorseful. He regrets what happened and wishes it wouldn't have happened, but he would rather be tried by 12 than carried by 6."

Tulsa County District Attorney says he wouldn't be pursuing the death penalty for Ware if he didn't think that he had evidence to prove it.

"Our focus at the end of the day is just to try this case one time and make sure every aspect of this case is covered and make sure the defense is fully prepared and make sure the court is fully informed of the law," Kunzweiler says.

He says he understands it's a heavy load to ask a jury to consider the death penalty, but he is looking forward to letting them decide based on what they see and hear in the trial.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --