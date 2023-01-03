Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock bring tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Polarizing comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are bringing their tour to Oklahoma City in 2023.

The Paycom Center announced the Jan. 20 show on Tuesday.

No cell phones will be allowed at the show. Attendees are asked to leave their phones at home or they'll have to place them in a locked pouch when they arrive or risk being immediately kicked out.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 6 on Ticketmaster.

