Daughters remember father killed outside Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Father, grandfather, friend to all. That’s how family members are remembering 51-year-old Luis Calzada. Calzada was hit by a car and killed outside the Tulsa State Fair near 15th and Urbana Sunday evening.

RELATED ARTICLE: Driver hits, kills man at Tulsa Fairgrounds

Calzada's daughters, Sonia and Vivian, are dealing with the devastation of this unexpected loss. They said their dad was always there for others and never knew a stranger.

“No matter what I did, he always helped me," Sonia said. "I needed anything and he was there.”

“He was a big giver," Vivian said. "He always wanted to help people. And be there for people.”

The girls said their dad loved cowboy hats, playing pranks and making people laugh. But his biggest love was his family. His two daughters and his son along with several grandchildren.

“He always told me he loved me," Sonia said. "All the time. And he told everybody that has called me that hung out with him has told me, 'Man your dad always talked about you guys. Like he loved you guys.'”

The girls said their dad was always taking pictures with them. Now, they’re memories that keep him alive.

“He was the one that held us, kept telling us you’re gonna make it, you’re going to be somebody one day," Vivian said. "And he’s not going to be here to see it.”

But the girls know their dad is always with them. Both Vivian and Sonia have butterfly tattoos. When they were looking at burial plots for their dad's final resting place, a butterfly was sitting one of the plots.

“And that’s what I tell her," said Karina Quiros, a family friend. "Like yes, you may have lost your dad in person, but he’s never going to leave her. And he’s going to be here, walking through it all.”

The family invites those that knew Luis to his visitation and funeral. Visitation is Saturday and Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Nick Reynolds Funeral Home at 19th and Sheridan in Tulsa. The burial will take place Monday at Floral Haven Cemetery.

If you'd like to donate to the funeral, you can do so here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --