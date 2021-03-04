DA petitions Pardon and Parole Board in Julius Jones case

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma County district attorney is asking the Pardon and Parole Board to keep Julius Jones on death row.

In a 15 page letter to the board, David Prater outlined Jones's criminal history before the murder and the evidence against him. Prater called the movement to free him a campaign of misinformation.

Jones' is scheduled for a commutation hearing next week. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones has maintained his innocence. His attorneys have suggested an accomplice actually killed Howell.

