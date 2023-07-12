City of Tulsa curbside greenwaste collection begins July 14

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is still seeing debris from the powerful wind storm that hit the city nearly a month ago on June 18.

As Tulsans prepared and dropped off storm greenwaste to mulch sites, many branches and green materials still lay on the city's curbs.

The City announced Tuesday the new effort to clean up the leftover debris using curbside pickup beginning July 14. The curbside collections are scheduled to begin with the hardest hit areas concluding with the least impacted spots of Tulsa.

The City contractors are working zone-by-zone and will take several weeks to complete the job. Once all zones have been cleared the contractors will do a final sweep of the city to pick up any remaining green waste.

The City defines greenwaste as "cut up trees and tree limbs from the storm." Additionally, yard waste is picked up on regular trash collection days separate from the green waste collection. People are allowed up to 15 clear bags a week of grass clipping and leaves.

To prepare your green waste pickup here are the requirements according to the City:



Stack (do not tie) greenwaste in lengths no longer than 5 feet long at the curb

Make sure greenwaste is not placed in the street, around mailboxes, buildings, or on the tops of utility lids or boxes

Make sure cars are not parked in front of greenwaste, or it may interfere with pickup operations

Make sure greenwaste is not bagged, as only yard waste should be bagged

Make sure greenwaste is free from storm debris, or it will not be picked up

City of Tulsa

