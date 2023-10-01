Crutcher Foundation plans to revitalize North Pointe building

TULSA, Okla. — The North Pointe building, located on Pine and Martin Luther King Boulevard sits empty. The Terence Crutcher Foundation has their eyes set on revitalizing the space. The foundation has already purchased the building, and its leaders tell 2 News Oklahoma they have big plans for it.

The North Pine building is a North Tulsa landmark. It has gone through different owners, and ventures ... in and out of service to the community. Currently its halls sit empty. Weeds are growing from the cracks in the parking lot. The Terence Crutcher Foundation wants to change that when they move in to the building.

"We consider it the gateway in to downtown and the gateway into North Tulsa so we hope this particular property will be a bright spot for North Tulsans and it will bolster economic opportunity and economic development," Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said.

Crutcher sees the $1.2 million purchase as a sign of growth, seven years after her twin brother’s death.

"To be in a position to turn that pain into purpose is a part of my family’s healing process," Crutcher said.

Renderings sent to 2 News Oklahoma show freshly painted walls, new flooring, and a variety of different spaces planned for the building. At a recent gala, the foundation announced a campaign to raise funds for the renovations. Officials are hoping the building drives economic growth, and they are eyeing history.

"I can’t help but follow the ancestors from 1921 who created one of the most prosperous economic enterprises," Crutcher said.

The foundation is already making headlines before they move in, looking at their ancestors before the race massacre.

We told you about the descendants of the Creek Freedmen trying to gain citizenship into the Creek nation. The Terence Crutcher Foundation played a part in that litigation.

Jeffrey Kennedy is one of the descendants who applied for citizenship in the Creek Nation.

"I find it really ironic, that here it is, year’s later, here we are in the same boat," said Jeffrey Kennedy, one of the descendants.

The Crutcher Foundation is already helping people like Kennedy, but hopes to expand that reach to the neighbors of North Tulsa all from the large, red brick building on Pine.

For more information about the Terence Crutcher Foundation, click here.

