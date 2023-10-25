Cross Timbers Marina shows drastic growth for Osage County

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Cross Timbers Marina is a staple of growth at Skiatook Lake since 2015, so much so it's become one of Osage County's major tax generators for nearby communities.

Dave Wilson built the road to Cross Timbers before the marina was even there.

"Electric, water, the roads, access, phones, everything related to this lake," he reminisced.

Now, Cross Timbers owner Ron Howell is getting a giant thank you from the likes of Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Kieth, and a myriad of Skiatook, Sand Springs, and Sperry community members.

"Lake development particularly when you put a marina on a lake that does not provide private docks, bring people from all over the U.S.," Howell said.

Howell says the marina's public-private partnership has brought in $251 million dollars of property value to Osage County since 2005, up $235 million dollars from 2015.

Prior to that, it was just a hill full of boulders that men like Wilson cleared out.

It's all put a smile on Attorney General Drummond's face.

"When federal government gets out of the way, and permits its leadership to interact with private leaders, then we can be impactful in the state of Oklahoma," Drummond said.

Skiatook Lake is one of the newest lakes in Oklahoma and opened in 1984 for recreation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

