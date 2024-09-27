Crop dusting plane goes down near Webbers Falls in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A crop dusting plane crashed in the Brewer Bend Campground on Sept. 26.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m., and luckily, everyone walked away with no injuries.

2 News talked with the pilot, who said the plane went down due to a power failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. We will update you when we learn more.

