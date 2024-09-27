Crop dusting plane goes down near Webbers Falls in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A crop dusting plane crashed in the Brewer Bend Campground on Sept. 26.
The crash happened around 1:20 p.m., and luckily, everyone walked away with no injuries.
2 News talked with the pilot, who said the plane went down due to a power failure.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. We will update you when we learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube