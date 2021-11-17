Crews working to repair gas leak in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are working to repair a gas leak in south Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tulsa Fire Department says a large gas line at 61st Street and South Yorktown broke during construction in the area.

Firefighters, police and Oklahoma National Gas officials are out working to shut the line down.

McClure Elementary is not being evacuated and crews are out monitoring air conditions.

